Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The double decker bus was seen speeding through the city in the early hours

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a double decker bus was seen speeding through Liverpool.

The red bus, which Merseyside Police believe was stolen, was spotted being driven erratically down Townsend Lane in Anfield at 01:30 BST.

It was later found damaged in front of a car wash on nearby Queens Drive.

The man, from Walton and aged 24, was also held on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, damaging a vehicle and driving without a licence or insurance.