Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police stressed none of the men they wanted to trace were suspects

CCTV images of five potential witnesses have been released by detectives investigating killing of a man who was stabbed to death.

Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, died in hospital after being attacked in Toxteth, Liverpool, on 28 March.

Merseyside Police said the men they wanted to trace were not suspected of being involved in the attack.

A 28-year-old man from Toxteth arrested on suspicion of the murder was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, died after being stabbed in the neck in Toxteth in March

Police and paramedics were called to Bentley Road at 13:35 GMT following reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Mr Mohamoud died a short time later.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police believe the men may have seen the events leading up to the murder

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said: "I would like to make it clear that [these men] are not suspected of having any involvement in the offence."