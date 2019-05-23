Witnesses sought over Liverpool fatal stabbing
CCTV images of five potential witnesses have been released by detectives investigating killing of a man who was stabbed to death.
Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, died in hospital after being attacked in Toxteth, Liverpool, on 28 March.
Merseyside Police said the men they wanted to trace were not suspected of being involved in the attack.
A 28-year-old man from Toxteth arrested on suspicion of the murder was later detained under the Mental Health Act.
Police and paramedics were called to Bentley Road at 13:35 GMT following reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck.
Mr Mohamoud died a short time later.
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said: "I would like to make it clear that [these men] are not suspected of having any involvement in the offence."