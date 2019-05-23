Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Nathan Muat treated his victim "like a servant, if not a dog", the court heard

A man who bullied his friend before beating him to death during a fishing trip has been found guilty of murder.

Nathan Muat attacked Peter Seeclear in Stadt Moers Park on Merseyside on 30 October 2018 before claiming he had died from an epileptic fit.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Muat, 45 and of Upper Parliament Street, Toxteth, treated Mr Seeclear “like a servant, if not a dog".

Judge David Aubrey QC told him he faced life in prison at sentencing on Friday.

During an eight-day trial, the court heard the 45-year-old became Mr Seeclear's close friend and carer after they met in a mosque nine years before the murder.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mr Seeclear suffered serious chest trauma and broken ribs, a post-mortem examination found

Guy Gozem QC, prosecuting, said five days into the fishing and camping trip at the Whiston park, Muat had knocked on a couple's door "upset, agitated and shaking" and asked them to call an ambulance, claiming his friend had suffered a seizure and stopped breathing.

He said when questioned about Mr Seeclear's injuries, Muat had claimed he acted in self defence after the victim struck the first blow amid a falling out.

Giving evidence, he claimed he "really loved" the 45-year-old and denied he knew Mr Seeclear died an agonising death after being punched and kicked repeatedly.

Members of Mr Seeclear's family gasped with relief and wept when the unanimous verdict was announced by the jury.