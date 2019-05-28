Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Airport bosses are no longer investigating the "disproportionate" volume of complaints

A fed-up resident living under the flight path complained about noise more than 16,000 times in less than a year.

The unnamed man from Warrington, Cheshire bombarded Liverpool John Lennon Airport with emails from July 2018 to March 2019.

On one day, staff received 842 complaints from the man who lives ten miles away, documents revealed.

An airport spokesman said he refused to speak to staff and many of the grievances related to other airports.

The airport's Noise Monitoring Sub-Committee separates complaints by the man it refers to as the "Warrington individual" from those raised by others.

Records show that, in the first three months of 2019, he was responsible for all but six of the 5,507 complaints about noise made to the airport.

That's in addition to the 10,906 complaints he lodged in 2018 making a total of 16,407 recorded grievances from the same individual in a period of nine months.

'Disproportionate'

The 842 complaints came on October 6 last year, meaning the man would have had to email the airport on average every 102 seconds without a break to sleep.

On several other days since July 2018, he has contacted the airport more than 200 times in the space of 24 hours, documents confirmed.

The committee backed the airport's decision to stop responding to the complaints or investigating the cause on the grounds that the volume "seemed disproportionate".

An airport spokesman said: "The individual concerned, who lives approximately 10 miles from the Airport in Warrington, has made in excess of 800 complaints in a single day, at times when there are in fact less than 200 aircraft movements either to or from Liverpool.

"Many of these complaints relate to aircraft not even operating via here and whilst staff from the airport's environment department have visited this individual to discuss these complaints, this individual has chosen not to engage with airport colleagues."