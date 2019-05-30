Image copyright Homebaked Image caption An artist's impression shows how the development would look

A derelict row of terrace houses near Liverpool's Anfield stadium could be transformed into a microbrewery, cafe, expanded bakery and new homes.

The developer said the scheme would act as a "catalyst" for regeneration in the area, where some homes lie derelict.

The row would be turned into new homes, a cafe and events space, and allow the expansion of nearby Homebaked Bakery.

The project would follow similar schemes in the city including one in Toxteth which won the Turner Prize.

The plans have been submitted to Liverpool City Council, which owns the site, and will be subject to planning approval.

Developer Homebaked Community Trust is a sister organisation to the Homebaked Bakery, which was set up in 2012.

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption The houses are boarded-up and some have been empty for more than a decade

A unit at the opposite end of the row to the bakery would be used as a microbrewery and "community social hub", featuring a cafe and events space.

There would also be two smaller spaces which could be used by a small business.

The developer said the "community-led" project would be focused on "local desires and needs".

The company's planning application said it would be "a beautiful, secure, warm and environmentally sound development" which would "enhance the well-being and prospects of the people who live and work there".

Many of the boarded-up homes have been empty for a decade or more.

A number of schemes to regenerate deprived parts of Liverpool have taken place in recent years.

Houses were sold for £1 in the Granby Four Streets area in 2013, followed by a second phase in Anfield and Picton.