Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool are the champions of Europe for the sixth time after beating Tottenham

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans will take to the streets of the city to celebrate the club's historic Champions League win.

Jurgen Klopp's team were crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time when they beat Spurs 2-0 in Madrid.

To celebrate, the team will parade the trophy on an open-top bus through the city on Sunday, culminating in a celebration on the waterfront.

The parade is due to start at 16:00 BST at Allerton Maze.

From there it will journey north along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand.

The parade will finish at Blundell Street, on the waterfront, where The Mersey River Festival and Bordeaux Wine Festival events are taking place.

The reds won the all-Premier League final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano 2-0 thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said winning the Champions League is the 'best night of our professional lives'

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said they expected "tens of thousands of people" will be attracted to the celebration.

Liverpool City Council is advising fans to line the full length of the route, as there will be no central focal point to the parade.

Rolling road closures will be put in place and motorists are advised to plan journeys carefully.

Supt Mark Wiggins said: "Officers will be on hand on Sunday afternoon to provide a reassuring presence and making sure the day is not only one to remember, but also an enjoyable and safe event for all those attending the parade."

Police are advising people use public transport wherever possible, but consider that trains and buses will be running to a Sunday timetable with some rail services affected by engineering works.