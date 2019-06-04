Image copyright Google Image caption The attack allegedly took place in Southport's Lord Street

A man has been charged after another man and his son were allegedly set upon by a group after watching the Champions League final.

The 51-year-old father was injured in Lord Street, Southport, after watching the game on a screen in Victoria Park.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital while his son suffered less serious facial injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Southport appeared in court earlier and was remanded in custody.

He attended Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court and was scheduled to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

A second suspect, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and later released on bail.