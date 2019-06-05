Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack took place in Lord Street, Southport

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a football fan who was allegedly attacked in Merseyside.

Ventsislav Marginov, 51, was critically injured in Lord Street, Southport, after watching Saturday's Champions League final with his two sons.

He later died in hospital, Merseyside Police confirmed.

James Gelling, 31, of Hampton Road, Southport, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

He was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm but the charge was updated after Mr Marginov's death on Tuesday.

Gelling was remanded to appear again at the same court on 2 July.