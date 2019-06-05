Image copyright Phill Hayward Image caption The former lock-up on Everton Brow is a Grade II listed building

An iconic tower linked to Everton Football Club has been vandalised for a second time with the words '6 times'.

The Grade II listed former lock-up, also known as Prince Rupert's Tower, has been the centrepiece of the club's crest for more than 80 years.

The graffiti, painted in red, refers to their rival Liverpool's record sixth European Cup win in Madrid on Saturday.

A Liverpool Football Club official said: "It's a part of this city's history and needs to be left alone".

Liverpool's Head of Club and Supporter Liaison, Tony Barrett, said: "Taking the mickey out of one another is also part of our heritage but we can do that without resorting to graffiti".

In a tweet, former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall urged Blues fans to "rise above this".

"Obviously someone wants us to react. We are better than that. Nobody can take the blue out of our hearts. It will get cleaned."

'Desecrated'

The iconic 230-year-old landmark is a former lock-up located on Everton Brow.

It was originally an overnight holding place where local drunks and criminals were taken by parish constables.

Everton councillor Ian Byrne said he hoped the "idiots" who did it "reflect on what they have done".

He said: "This is part of our heritage, this is something we should be proud of and should not be desecrated.

"Maybe a couple of people were caught up in the moment and let's hope they reflect on what they've done.

"Let hope we can put it to bed, move on and there's no escalations and we move on together to next season".