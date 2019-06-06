Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Eugen Ancuta raped three women over consecutive weeks

A man who attacked and raped three sex workers in three weeks in his own home has been jailed.

Eugen Ancuta was found guilty of raping the women over consecutive weeks in August 2018 in Liverpool.

Police described the attacks carried out by Ancuta as "shocking", with the victims all left "physically and mentally traumatised".

The 31-year-old, of Grosvenor Road, Wavertree, was jailed for 18 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

He will also be made subject to a further six years on extended licence.

The rapes took place on Grosvenor Road on 11, 19 and 26 August.

Ancuta was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting the women. He admitted physically assaulting them but denied rape.

Det Insp Craig Turner, of Merseyside Police, said: "His victims have shown real bravery in coming forward and I hope his sentencing gives them some sense of closure and justice.

"Merseyside Police takes every report of sexual offences, including those reported by sex workers, extremely seriously."

Ancuta was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.