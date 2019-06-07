Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Yusuf Sonko died after being shot in Toxteth

A £20,000 reward has been offered by police to find the killers of an 18-year-old student.

Yusuf Sonko was shot in the head in Toxteth, Liverpool, in June 2017 but detectives are yet to charge anyone with murder.

His mother Khadija Sonko said someone has the information about what happened "but no-one is coming forward to give me the justice".

A number of arrested men remain under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Mark Baker said: "Serious investigations can take time and we still believe that people within the L8 and wider communities hold information which may be vital to putting those responsible before the courts."

Image caption Yusuf's mother Khadijah Sonko said somebody knows who killed her son

The teenager was discovered on Tagus Street, Lodge Lane, Toxteth, on Friday 2 June 2017 after being shot.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

His family have pleaded with the public for information to bring those involved to justice.

A march calling to "break the silence" was held on the first anniversary of his death.

Det Ch Insp Baker said: "We have previously appealed for Jason Curry to contact us and today I want to emphasise that we still need to speak to him."