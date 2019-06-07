Image copyright Google Image caption George Bala Lloyd-Evans was stabbed on Back Colquitt Street

A third suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Liverpool city centre.

George Bala Lloyd-Evans, 33, from Toxteth, was wounded in the chest in Back Colquitt Street at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man, from Toxteth, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Ramal Edwards, 19, and Kieran Perry, 24, both of Toxteth, have previously been charged with murder.

Both men appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday where they were remanded into custody until 5 July.