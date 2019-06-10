Chester hospital baby deaths probe nurse rearrested
- 10 June 2019
A nurse has been rearrested by police investigating the deaths of babies at The Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.
The woman was first arrested in July last year on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six.
She has now been rearrested in connection with the attempted murder of three additional babies, police said.
Cheshire Police are probing the deaths of 17 infants between 2015 and 2016.