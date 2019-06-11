Image copyright AFP Image caption Video from a police helicopter shows the moment gang members were arrested on the M6 near Knutsford, Cheshire

Two drugs gang bosses have been jailed after cocaine with a street value of £20m was seized from a van on the M6 in Cheshire.

The drugs haul on 2 August was the biggest seizure of cocaine on land in the UK, Cheshire Constabulary has said.

A total of 22 people were convicted following an investigation into organised crime groups led by Jamie Simpson, 31, and Jamie Oldroyd, 29.

Both were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Simpson and Oldroyd, both of no fixed abode, were jailed for 11 years and six months and 14 years and three months respectively.

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Officers seized £20m worth of cocaine during the policing operation

The court heard how Simpson and associates Andrew Daniels, 41, Clare Smith, 36, and Dean Brettle, 37, had travelled to Kent and picked up a drugs consignment, believed to have come from Europe.