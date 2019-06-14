Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Rachel Evans was described by her family as "a loving mother to five boys"

A man who killed his partner in a "prolonged" attack, causing more than 100 injuries, has been jailed for life.

Carl Harrison, who previously admitted murder, making threats to kill and assault, stabbed mother-of-five Rachel Evans to death at his home in March.

The 47-year-old, of Hignett Avenue, St Helens, was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Merseyside Police said it was hoped the sentence would give Ms Evans's children "even the smallest bit of closure".

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing at Harrison's home at about 12:50 GMT on 11 March.

Ms Evans, who was 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Image caption Carl Harrison inflicted more than 100 injuries on Rachel Evans

Paying tribute to her at the time, her family said she had been "a loving mother to five boys, a sister and an aunt".

Speaking after sentencing, Det Chief Insp John Williams said Ms Evans "suffered a violent and prolonged attack at the hands of Harrison resulting in over 100 injuries".

"I hope today's sentence brings even the smallest bit of closure to her family, particularly her children that have been left without a mother," he said.

He added that it was "hard to imagine the devastation they have suffered through this whole ordeal, but I would like to thank [them] for the courage and bravery they have shown throughout".