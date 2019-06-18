Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Cooke's family said he would be "very sadly missed"

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man who was hit while crossing a road died two months later.

Tom Cooke suffered serious injuries when he was struck on St Oswalds Way in Chester at about 21:45 BST on 25 April.

The 42-year-old died on 15 June at Liverpool's Walton Centre. His family said he would be "very sadly missed".

A 30-year-old man from Chester was held in connection with his death, but has been released under investigation.