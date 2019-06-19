Image copyright Handout Image caption Miguel Reynolds was shot in Assissian Crescent in Netherton

A seventh man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal street shooting on Merseyside.

Miguel Reynolds, from Manchester, was shot on Assissian Crescent in Netherton, Sefton in June 2018.

A 28-year-old man from Netherton is being questioned on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to rob, Merseyside Police said.

Six men from Sefton, aged between 20 and 30, have previously been charged with the 21-year-old's murder.