Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption William Bresnahan was found guilty of three counts of raping a girl under 16

A man has been jailed for 16 years for the rape of a young girl in Melling, Sefton in the early 2000s.

William Bresnahan, 75, of Waddicar Lane, Melling was found guilty of three counts of raping a girl under 16 and three counts of indecent assault.

The crimes had been reported to police in April 2017.

Bresnahan was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 16 years in prison with an extended one year on licence.

Det Insp Catherine Walsh said: "Merseyside Police does not see time as a barrier to obtaining justice.

"He took advantage of a young, vulnerable girl for his own sexual gratification with no regard whatsoever for her feelings at the time, or the long-standing impact such experiences can have on victims."

She paid tribute to the victim's "dignity and bravery".