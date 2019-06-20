Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The club also wants to build new stands, bringing the capacity up to 500

Everton Ladies have submitted plans to revamp their home ground so matches can be televised.

The club, which plays at Liverpool Soccer Centre next to Walton Hall Park, also wants to build new stands.

The changes mean the ground would meet the Football Association stadium requirements for The Women's Super League, the planning application says.

It is hoped the facilities would then be "capable of accommodating a wider range of levels of players".

The new stands, built either side of an existing seating area, would bring the capacity up to 500, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A raised gantry to allow TV cameras to film would also be added, with the club saying this is also required to meet the FA's guidelines.

New turnstiles and fencing would be added to the ground.

It comes as the Blues continue work on plans for a new home for the men's team at Bramley Moore Dock on the city's waterfront.

Everton hope to be able to submit a planning application for the stadium in autumn.

Everton Ladies finished second from bottom in the Women's Super League for two consecutive seasons.