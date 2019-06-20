Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Old Dee Bridge in Chester

A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Cheshire.

It happened at about 15:00 BST at Old Dee Bridge in Handbridge, Chester, police said.

The victim has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment, but Cheshire Police have given no further details.

A 15-year-old has been arrested, the force said. Old Dee Bridge was closed while an investigation was launched.