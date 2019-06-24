Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was seen on the roof of the Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre before he fell

A 12-year-old has been seriously injured after falling through the roof of a swimming baths.

He is in a "serious condition" in hospital after he fell at Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre in St Helens on Sunday night at 18:20 BST.

He had been seen on the roof with two other youths on Ashcroft Street before he "fell through", police said.

"Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," a Merseyside Police spokesman added.