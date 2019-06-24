Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said the 60 plants, found in Allerton, had a potential annual yield of about £250,000

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm with a potential annual yield of £250,000 in Liverpool.

He was held after officers identified a strong smell from a property in Booker Avenue, Allerton, on Saturday.

The boy, from Tranmere in Wirral, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production, supply and possession, Merseyside Police said.

He was later released under investigation.

Matt Brown, who leads the force's cannabis dismantling team, said: "Nobody wants to live close to these death traps, so please be aware of the signs that someone may have a cannabis farm near to you and let us know."