Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Officers seized four handguns in the raids

Four handguns, a "large quantity of cash" and drugs suspected to be cocaine have been seized during police raids.

Merseyside Police said five men were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearms offences after warrants were executed in Liverpool and St Helens.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROC) said they were "part of an ongoing investigation into suspected cocaine supply across the UK".

The warrants were carried out on Monday evening and earlier on Tuesday.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A "large quantity of cash" was found by officers

An NWROC spokesman said officers targeted properties in Liverpool city centre, Tuebrook, Everton, Old Swan, Wavertree and St Helens.

Five men, aged between 31 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, with one of them also held on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.