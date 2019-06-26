Image copyright Police handout Image caption Michael McConville was staying at the same hostel as David Capseed

A man who "brutally" murdered another man after saying he wanted "to teach him a lesson" has been jailed for life.

Michael McConville was staying at the same Salvation Army hostel in Old Swan, Liverpool when he battered 57-year-old David Capseed to death in January, Merseyside Police said.

McConville, 38, had denied murdering Mr Capseed but was found guilty after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Given a life sentence, he was ordered to serve at least 16 and a half years.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Nathan Capseed says his father's murder has had a "massive effect" on him

Lynsey Wilson, 33, of Coronation Road North, Kingston upon Hull admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to a two-year community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Capseed died after the assault in Prescot Road as a result of blunt force head, neck and chest injuries with severe heart disease.

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes of Merseyside Police welcomed the sentencing.

"Mr Capseed died following a brutal attack that McConville inflicted on him. My continued support therefore remains with his family and friends at this undoubtedly difficult time."

Mr Capseed's son Nathan said his father "loved me and my brothers Cain and Cody more than anything".

He said his father being taken in "such horrific and violent circumstances" has had a "massive effect" on him.

"I feel like a piece of me has gone and I don't think I'll ever get it back."

He added: "My brothers and I feel we've been robbed of our dad."