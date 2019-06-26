Image copyright Chloe Dryhurst Image caption Family Portrait: Denise Jones chose to put "pink" in her baby's name after her surprise arrival

A baby has made a surprise early appearance at a Pink concert during the opening song - Get the Party Started.

Denise Jones went into labour three weeks early at the Anfield gig on Tuesday night and was helped by medics to deliver the girl, named Dolly Pink.

Ms Jones' niece Chloe Dryhurst said both mum and baby were "doing amazing" after Dolly's surprise arrival.

The crowd doctor who helped deliver Dolly tweeted: "Mum did all the hard work, we just had to catch."

US star Pink is currently travelling across the world with her Beautiful Trauma tour, with the Liverpool show on Tuesday the first date in England.

Image copyright Chloe Dryhurst Image caption Who Knew?: Dolly Pink surprised the crowd by arriving early at Anfield

Ms Dryhurst told BBC Radio Merseyside her aunt had been feeling some "pressure pains" through the week but had thought nothing of it.

"Before she was going she was fine, she got dressed all nice, everything was fine," she said.

"But she said once she was in there and the music started that's when she knew and it was too late then."

Ms Jones, of Huyton, Merseyside, was 36 weeks and five days pregnant, so had not been expecting baby Dolly - her fourth child - so soon.

"It all happened in a matter of about 15 minutes," said Ms Dryhurst.

"She was going to be Dolly Louise but now she was born at the Pink concert we've decided to call her Dolly Pink. It's good because she'll be able to tell a story when she's older."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pop star Pink's hits include So What, Just Like A Pill and Get The Party Started

Ms Dryhurst added: "The whole family are Reds so my grandad was so happy [she was born at Anfield]."

One of the crowd doctors, Dani Berg, said Ms Jones' labour started at the "very beginning" of the show, "ironically when Pink was singing the words 'I'm coming out so you'd better get the party started!'".

Image copyright Chloe Dryhurst Image caption Denise Jones' family thanked the "amazing" doctors for helping to deliver baby Dolly Pink

"It all happened so fast," she said.

"We didn't really have time to be excited as we wanted to make sure mum and baby were well, which they were, and we got them off to hospital for checks pretty quickly."

She said it was "a first" for her and her colleague John as crowd doctors and the first in the stadium "for a very long time".

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals tweeted it "could not be prouder" of the two doctors, who also work in its accident and emergency department.