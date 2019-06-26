Image copyright Google Image caption The two men were on their way home when they were attacked on Manningham Road in Anfield

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a homophobic knife attack in Liverpool.

Two men were assaulted at 21:20 BST on Saturday as they walked down Manningham Road in the Anfield area of the city.

Police said three boys, aged between 12 and 15, began by making "homophobic insults" before one of them produced a knife and attacked the men.

The 12-year-old, arrested on suspicion of homophobic aggravated assault, remains in police custody.

Merseyside Police said the men, both in their 30s, had been "left incredibly shaken by the incident".

One of them suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and neck.

Detectives have urged any witnesses to come forward.