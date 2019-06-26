Image copyright Family handout Image caption Chelsey Wall was in her friend's home when T-Jay fell from a first-floor window

The mother of a toddler who died after falling from an upstairs window had left him playing for just "seconds", an inquest has heard.

Two-year-old T-Jay Dedman died six days after suffering traumatic head injuries in the fall on 17 November last year.

His mother Chelsey Wall, 26, was at her friend's home in Tuebrook, Liverpool, when the accident happened.

Coroner Andre Rebello recorded an accidental death at the hearing at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Miss Wall said she "didn't know what love was" until she had T-Jay

Miss Wall had been with T-Jay and her friend's three children while her friend left the house in Fairburn Street to go to the shop.

In statements, she said she had tried to get her son and her friend's child to come out of the bedroom, where T-Jay was playing on a rocking horse.

She then went downstairs to check on her friend's seven-year-old daughter.

Mr Rebello said: "A member of the public then knocked on the front door stating that she had found T-Jay outside on the floor crying and it appeared he'd fallen out of the window."

Adding: "It is unclear how the window was open, however the window restrictor device was broken, enabling him to fall."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption T-Jay was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital

The court heard the broken device had been reported to the landlord in early November, but had not yet been fixed.

Miss Wall said the window was not open when she left the room.

T-Jay was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital and was initially stable, but his condition deteriorated and he died on 23 November.

The coroner said: "This was an accident and I am going to record it as an accidental death."

Speaking after the inquest, Miss Wall said: "I didn't know what love was until I had a baby.

"He changed my life. It gives me strength to know he is watching me and I'll carry him in my heart till I die."