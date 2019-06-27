Image copyright Google Image caption The hotel's owners have been contacted for a comment

A hospital was put on standby for a major incident after a mass brawl at a hotel wedding party.

Twelve people aged 18-52 were arrested after a "large scale disturbance" at the Daresbury Park Hotel in Cheshire on Wednesday night, police said.

Five injured people were admitted to Warrington Hospital in Cheshire and later discharged.

Major incidents are declared when hospitals expect a large influx of casualties following serious incidents.

Cheshire Police have not provided any further information about the disturbance, and the BBC has asked Darebury Park's owner Britannia Hotels to comment.

Those admitted to the hospital were not seriously injured.