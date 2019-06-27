Boys, 13 and 14, arrested over Liverpool homophobic knife attack
Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of assault following a homophobic knife attack in Liverpool.
Two men were assaulted at 21:20 BST on Saturday as they walked down Manningham Road in the Anfield area of the city.
Police said three boys had made "homophobic insults" before one of them produced a knife and attacked the men.
A 12-year-old boy who was arrested on Wednesday has been released on conditional bail.
Officers are continuing to question the arrested 14-year-old boy, while the 13-year-old boy has been bailed.
One of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and neck. Both are in hospital.
Merseyside Police said the men, both in their 30s, had been "left incredibly shaken by the incident".