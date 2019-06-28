Image copyright Jamie Naughton Image caption Sixteen fire engines were tackling the blaze at its height, said the fire service

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a huge fire tore through a warehouse.

Firefighters were called to the Golden Triangle Industrial Estate in Widnes, Cheshire, at 20:45 BST on Thursday to tackle the blaze.

People living in 50 nearby properties were unable to return overnight.

One man was given first aid by fire crews before being treated by paramedics, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said.

The fire later spread to four adjacent units prompting the evacuation of a number of nearby houses, the fire service added.

Image copyright @BollingtonFS Image caption Footage from the aftermath of the blaze showed burnt out vehicles

A spokesman said firefighters remained at the scene on Friday morning to damp down after the blaze and cool gas cylinders that were inside buildings gutted by the fire.

Image copyright @BollingtonFS Image caption Fire crews remained at the scene at daylight to damp down the blaze

Cheshire Police said it was likely to be Friday morning "at the earliest" before residents could return to the houses.

Skip Twitter post by @cheshirepolice Some residents were evacuated earlier following the fire at the Golden Triangle Industrial Estate in Widnes.

We'll provide an update when it is safe for you to return, but we don’t expect it to be until later tomorrow morning (Friday) at the earliest.

Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DfangOPHT7 — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) June 28, 2019 Report

Firefighters from Bollington shared a video of the aftermath of the fire on social media this morning, showing burnt vehicles in the charred wreckage of the buildings.