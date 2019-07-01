Widnes warehouse fire: Suspects, aged 12 and 13, released
Two boys, aged 12 and 13, arrested on suspicion of starting a major warehouse fire have been released under investigation.
Fire crews were called to the Golden Triangle Industrial Estate in Widnes, Cheshire at 20:45 BST last Thursday to tackle a major fire.
People living in 50 nearby properties were forced to leave their homes.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing, said Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews spent the weekend damping down at the scene on the fire on Harrison Street.
A spokesman said they would monitor the site until demolition work begins.