Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire later spread to four adjacent units prompting the evacuation of a number of nearby houses

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, arrested on suspicion of starting a major warehouse fire have been released under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the Golden Triangle Industrial Estate in Widnes, Cheshire at 20:45 BST last Thursday to tackle a major fire.

People living in 50 nearby properties were forced to leave their homes.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing, said Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews spent the weekend damping down at the scene on the fire on Harrison Street.

A spokesman said they would monitor the site until demolition work begins.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Footage from the aftermath of the blaze showed burnt-out vehicles

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews spent the weekend monitoring temperatures and damping down

Image copyright cheshire fire Image caption Fire crews used an aerial platform to fight bring the blaze under control