Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA Wire Image caption Santosh Bhatta denies ill-treating 79-year-old Olinda Mansfield at Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool

A care worker accused of putting a plastic bag over a 79-year-old patient's head told a court he he wanted to "divert her mind".

Santosh Bhatta told Liverpool Crown Court he held the bag in front of Olinda Mansfield's face to try to play "peekaboo" with her.

The 32-year-old from Wirral denies ill-treating Ms Mansfield at Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool on 22 July 2018.

He said the bag was "not over her head, [but] in front of her face."

'Peekaboo'

The trial previously heard two of Mr Bhatta's colleagues say they had seen Ms Mansfield with a plastic bag over her head.

Mr Bhatta, who is originally from Nepal, said he was looking after her on a 14-hour shift at the hospital and she had wanted to go outside.

He had tried to distract her with colouring because it was not safe to go outside without another member of staff, the court heard.

He told the court Ms Mansfield had stopped colouring so he picked up some plastic wrapping which held fresh linen.

"I put it in front of my face and said 'Olinda, peekaboo'," he said.

He said he then put the plastic in front of Ms Mansfield's face before a colleague shouted his name and asked what he was doing.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bhatta was told to leave Broadgreen Hospital after the incident was reported

Nick Cockrell, defending, asked: "Was it ever over Olinda's head?"

Mr Bhatta said: "Not over her head, in front of her face.

He added: "I just wanted to make her mind divert."

The court has heard Ms Mansfield has respiratory problems as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and may have learning disabilities.

Mr Bhatta, of Lindale Close, Moreton, denies ill treatment of another by a care worker.

The trial continues.