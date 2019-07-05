Image caption The man was unable to move after suffering a fall in his basement

A man who spent six days trapped in his basement without food or water has been rescued after his concerned colleagues came to his aid.

The man, aged in his 50s, was unable to move after falling in his home in Windsor Road, Liverpool.

His colleagues at HM Revenue & Customs visited his house twice and alerted police on Thursday when they heard someone shouting inside.

Police found him and he was taken to hospital for observations.

It is understood the man is now recovering from a fractured shoulder.

A spokesman for HMRC said if someone who lives on their own fails to turn up to work then it is policy to send someone round to check.

"We're very happy that our colleague has been found and wish him a speedy recovery."