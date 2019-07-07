Kirkby stabbing: Man dies despite effort to resuscitate him
7 July 2019
A man has died after he was stabbed in Merseyside.
The man attacked in Broad Lane, Kirkby, at about 12:50 BST, said police. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate him.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow said: "Someone knows the person responsible and we need that person to come forward."