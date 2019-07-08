Retrial for carer accused of putting plastic bag on patient's head
- 8 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A care worker accused of putting a plastic bag over a 79-year-old patient's head will face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.
Santosh Bhatta was charged with ill-treating Olinda Mansfield at Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool in July 2018.
The 32-year-old had told the city's Crown Court he held the bag near Ms Mansfield's face to play "peek-a-boo".
The jury, which was sent out on Friday, was discharged earlier. A retrial has been listed for January 2020.