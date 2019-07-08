Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was walking along a footpath behind Cunningham Road in Widnes

A dog walker who had an unknown liquid thrown into her face by a stranger was told "next time it will be acid".

The 55-year-old woman, from Widnes, was walking along a footpath behind Cunningham Road at about 09:30 BST on Saturday when she was assaulted.

The liquid, which covered her from hair to waist, was thrown by a man riding a bicycle, Merseyside Police said.

She was left with some discomfort and reddening to her skin. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

After washing the liquid from her face with water the victim went to hospital as a precaution.

Police believe it was "an isolated incident".