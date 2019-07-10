Image copyright . Image caption Anthony Mullen's victim was shown being tipped into a fountain in videos posted on social media

A football fan who pushed a man into a fountain in Barcelona has been banned from attending matches for three years.

Anthony Mullen, 57, had "targeted and humiliated" the Spanish man before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final in May, police said.

He was also found to have pulled down the trousers of a steward near Anfield stadium the following week.

Mullen, of Livingstone Drive North, Aigburth, was handed the banning order at South Sefton Magistrates Court.

His actions in the Placa Reial area of the Catalan capital were captured in videos posted on social media, while others were seen laughing and taunting.

'Innocent men humiliated'

At the time, Liverpool FC said such behaviour was "clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated".

Mullen also pulled down the trousers of a steward when Liverpool played Wolverhampton Wanderers in a home match later the same month.

Supt Paul White, of Merseyside Police, described the incidents as "shocking" and said "two innocent men" had been "targeted and humiliated" by Mullen.

He thanked fans for their help in identifying Mullen and said the force did not want the "mindless acts of a few" to reflect on the football club and city.

The ban also prevents Mullen from being within two miles of Anfield before and after matches, and from travelling to cities when Liverpool play away fixtures.