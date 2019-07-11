Image copyright Edie Pope Image caption The fake camera was made with items including an old bleach bottle and jam jar lid

A woman has made a scarecrow-style police officer carrying a speed camera after becoming angry at drivers ignoring the speed limit on her street.

Edie Pope said she decided to make the bogus bobby after three accidents on Southport Road, in Lydiate, Merseyside.

Ms Pope crafted the straw-filled officer using a hi-vis coat and tights.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the scarecrow was not unlawful and the force had no issue with it "if it helps slow motorists down".

Ms Pope said: "Something had to be done."

The parish councillor had previously mounted a successful campaign to reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph, but found motorists were failing to observe it.

Image copyright Edie Pope Image caption Edie Pope named the scarecrow Speedo

The 71-year-old said: "You can really hear the cars slowing down. One man tweeted that he really feared he had been caught.

"I wanted a speed camera but was told they would cost £70,000 to £90,000.

"This has only cost me a fiver at the most."

However, it would appear not everyone is so happy with the fake camera made from a bleach bottle, tin foil and a jam jar lid.

In an apparent protest, the scarecrow was stolen on Friday and later found discarded in a bush.

The parts were returned and reassembled and the unconventional traffic calming measure is back in place.