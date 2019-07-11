Image copyright Google Image caption Police said damage was caused in Elm Gardens on 9 June

A boy has been arrested over two shootings after police stopped a taxi he was travelling in.

Merseyside Police said the 16-year-old, from Kirkby, was held after shots were fired at a car in South Road, Crosby on 7 May and damage was done in Elm Gardens, Seaforth on 9 June.

A spokesman said the teenager was found in a taxi in Bootle on Wednesday.

The arrest was one of a number made as part of a day of action against violent crime in the area by the force.