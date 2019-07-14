Liverpool

Man found stabbed on Southport Promenade

  • 14 July 2019
Royal Clifton Hotel Image copyright Keith Edkins/Geograph
Image caption The victim was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel

A man was found with stab wounds on Southport Promenade, police have said.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel at about 15:40 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for what are thought to be serious injuries.

A 43-year-old man, from Southport, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Merseyside Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites