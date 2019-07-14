Man found stabbed on Southport Promenade
- 14 July 2019
A man was found with stab wounds on Southport Promenade, police have said.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel at about 15:40 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for what are thought to be serious injuries.
A 43-year-old man, from Southport, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Merseyside Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives.