Image copyright Keith Edkins/Geograph Image caption The victim was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel

A man was found with stab wounds on Southport Promenade, police have said.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel at about 15:40 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for what are thought to be serious injuries.

A 43-year-old man, from Southport, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Merseyside Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives.