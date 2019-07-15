Image copyright Keith Edkins/Geograph Image caption The victim was found badly injured near Southport's Royal Clifton Hotel

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel on Southport Promenade on Saturday afternoon.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.

The 43-year-old suspect, from Southport, was also charged with possessing a knife in public and is due before magistrates in Sefton later.