Kirkby moped rider injured by car in police chase
- 17 July 2019
A man was critically injured when his moped was hit by a suspected stolen car during a police chase.
Merseyside Police said officers were tracking the Vauxhall Zafira when it was travelling on the wrong side of Moorgate Road in Kirkby and collided with the moped.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.