Image copyright Google Image caption The crash in Moorgate Road, Kirkby, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

A man was critically injured when his moped was hit by a suspected stolen car during a police chase.

Merseyside Police said officers were tracking the Vauxhall Zafira when it was travelling on the wrong side of Moorgate Road in Kirkby and collided with the moped.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.