Liverpool

Kirkby moped rider injured by car in police chase

  • 17 July 2019
Moorgate Road, Kirkby Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash in Moorgate Road, Kirkby, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

A man was critically injured when his moped was hit by a suspected stolen car during a police chase.

Merseyside Police said officers were tracking the Vauxhall Zafira when it was travelling on the wrong side of Moorgate Road in Kirkby and collided with the moped.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites