Man bailed over murder of baby boy, one, in Speke, Liverpool
- 16 July 2019
A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-year-old boy has been conditionally bailed.
The child was taken to hospital with head injuries from an address on Belsford Way, Speke in Liverpool on 12 July. He died over the weekend.
A Home Office post mortem examination has confirmed that the boy died from head injuries.
The man has been conditionally bailed to next appear in August, Merseyside Police said.