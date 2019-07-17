James Halewood: Murder arrests over Kirkby street stab death
- 17 July 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in the street.
James Halewood died after being attacked on Broad Lane, Kirkby on Merseyside on 7 July.
A 23-year-old from Ellesmere Port and a 26-year-old from Kirkby were arrested in the North Wales area, Merseyside Police said.
A post-mortem examination has confirmed Mr Halewood died from a single stab wound.