The Lord Mayor of Liverpool has resigned over a racist video shared in a WhatsApp group.

Peter Brennan, who represents Old Swan ward for Labour, stood down from the ceremonial role following complaints of "offensive material" posted in the group on Monday night.

The city's elected mayor Joe Anderson said he was "shocked and appalled" by the video.

Mr Brennan, who was elected in May, said it was a "calamitous mistake".

He said he now recognised his actions were "racist and offensive" and "I sincerely regret the hurt and upset that I have caused by sharing it".

'Huge mistake'

He added: "It was a very stupid thing to do, but honestly it was not meant to cause harm, I have reflected on it and can again honestly say I am appalled that I could have done so and that it has caused harm and will upset many people.

"The black community I have clearly offended will have lost confidence in me for making such a calamitous mistake, I clearly cannot represent our wonderfully diverse community if people are angry and upset with me.

"I apologise for this serious misjudgement and it something that has scarred me and will live with me always, please find it in your heart to forgive this huge mistake."

Mr Anderson said: "Racist language and behaviour is inexcusable and unforgivable in all its forms.

"The video is completely at odds with my values, the values of Liverpool City Council, and all who live and work across the city.

"On behalf of the people of Liverpool I apologise for the offence and hurt caused."

Mr Anderson said he has referred the matter to the Labour party.