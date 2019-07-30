Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found during a search of the back garden

The death of an 88-year-old woman whose body was found in a garden is being treated as "unexplained", police say.

The woman was found in the back garden of a house in Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside on Monday.

Officers are investigating the cause of the woman's death. She is yet to be formally identified.

A 58-year-old man from Ainsdale was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers went to the house following reports of concern for the safety of a woman, Merseyside Police said.

Police said her death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to place.