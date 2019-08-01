Image copyright Cheshire police Image caption HMP Risley inmate Stephen O'Donnell was attacked on the E wing of the prison near Warrington

A prolific burglar has been jailed for life after admitting murdering a fellow inmate in a row over a DVD player.

Adrisse Gray used an "improvised weapon" to fatally stab father-of-four Stephen O'Donnell on 22 January at HMP Risley, in Cheshire.

Days after admitting to the murder of Mr O'Donnell, Gray was moved to HMP Altcourse and found with another bladed weapon.

The 24-year-old was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for a minimum of 18 years.

During sentencing Judge Andrew Menary QC said Gray "plunged a pretty fearsome weapon into the region of Mr O'Donnell's heart".

He added: "Mr O'Donnell may have been no angel, but he was a loving and cherished son, brother and father.

"Attacks in prison cannot be tolerated."

The court heard Gray had been diagnosed with ADHD and had been in and out of jail since the age of 15 for various burglaries and thefts.

Prosecutor John Benson QC said Mr O'Donnell's life had been taken "over something of very little value - a DVD player".

He added: "The defendant caught up with the deceased, lunged at him and struck him in the chest.

"The deceased clutched his chest, went back to cell and the alarm was raised.

"After the attack Adrisse Gray went to the shower facilities and tried to hide the weapon in a shower drain."

The court was told that after the stabbing various prison officers heard shouts of "I had given him what he deserves" and "that's what you get when you come into my pad".

Mr O'Donnell's mother read out an emotional victim impact statement describing her son as "someone who had made bad choices, but was getting his life back on track".

Stephanie Lea said that prior to his death Mr O'Donnell had recently got engaged and had "enough of prison".