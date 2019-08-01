Liverpool

Liverpool prison officer held on suspicion of misconduct in public office

  • 1 August 2019
HMP Altcourse Image copyright Sue Adair/Geograph
Image caption The prison officer was based at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool

A prison officer at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

The 26-year-old woman from Warrington was held by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

She was taken to a local police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

"Corruption of any kind is simply not tolerated," said Det Insp Dawn Hampson.

She said the arrest followed a joint investigation between the Prison Service and NWROCU.

She encouraged prison workers "to report" any colleagues suspected of being "involved in corrupt activity".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites