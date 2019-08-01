Image copyright Sue Adair/Geograph Image caption The prison officer was based at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool

A prison officer at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

The 26-year-old woman from Warrington was held by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

She was taken to a local police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

"Corruption of any kind is simply not tolerated," said Det Insp Dawn Hampson.

She said the arrest followed a joint investigation between the Prison Service and NWROCU.

She encouraged prison workers "to report" any colleagues suspected of being "involved in corrupt activity".