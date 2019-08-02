Image copyright Family handout Image caption Images of Peter Kerevan have been released as police continue to look for him

The family of a man with dementia who has been missing for five days say they are "very concerned".

Peter Kerevan, 76, was last seen at his Aintree home at about 08:30 BST on Monday.

Merseyide Police have issued photographs, taken from CCTV cameras, of him walking on Wango Lane that day.

Officers said they had received a number of reported sightings of Mr Kerevan and are urging anyone who may have seen him to contact officers.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption CCTV stills show him walking in dark blue clothing on Wango Lane

Mr Kerevan's sons Peter and Matthew said the support from police and members of the public had been "incredible".

"We just need to keep that up and we might just get that one glimmer of hope that might bring him back home.

"Because of his dementia and he hasn't had any medication, he could be quite confused at this moment."

They urged people to check their gardens and sheds to see if he had taken shelter in them.