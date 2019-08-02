Image copyright EPA Image caption Frank Field resigned from Labour last year

Veteran MP Frank Field, who resigned the Labour whip last year, is to stand for a new party at the next General Election.

Mr Field, 77, who has been MP for Birkenhead for 40 years, said he would defend his seat as the Birkenhead Social Justice Party candidate.

Announcing his plans at Birkenhead town hall, he said: "Reports of my political death have been wildly exaggerated."

He quit Labour in August saying it had become "a force for anti-Semitism".

The MP also blamed a "culture of intolerance, nastiness and intimidation" in local parties.

Society's underdogs

A specialist on welfare issues, Mr Field has chaired the Commons Work and Pensions Committee for the past two years.

He said he would continue to campaign for social justice and was preparing a manifesto based on the views of people in Birkenhead.

He said: "I will be standing again as a candidate at the next election with the aim of doing what I have done for 40 years: always putting the interests of our town and our country first while championing the views and interests of the underdogs in our society."

A month before his resignation last year, he lost a confidence vote in his constituency party, after siding with the government in Brexit votes.

Mr Field first became a Labour MP after serving as Director of the Child Poverty Action Group from 1969 to 1979.